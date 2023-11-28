The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $7.51 on Tuesday, reaching $472.12. 22,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

