The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.84 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,267. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

