Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Roth Mkm

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Direct Digital Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

