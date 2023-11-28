Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Roth Mkm

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Direct Digital Stock Down 7.5 %
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
