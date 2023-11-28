RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT) Insider David Morton Buys 1,000,000 Shares

RocketDNA Ltd. (ASX:RKT – Get Free Report) insider David Morton bought 1,000,000 shares of RocketDNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,284.77).

David Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RocketDNA alerts:

On Tuesday, September 19th, David Morton acquired 1,000,000 shares of RocketDNA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,271.52).

RocketDNA Price Performance

RocketDNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RocketDNA Ltd. engages in the provision of drone-based data service and technology solutions for the mining, construction, security, renewable, agricultural, and engineering industries in Australia and South Africa. It offers aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully-outsourced service and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while it takes care of everything in the air.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketDNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.