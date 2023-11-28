CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $227.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.37. 1,441,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,887. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $213.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

