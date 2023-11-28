Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,057,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. 19,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,996. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.