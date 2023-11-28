PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of PPL worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.