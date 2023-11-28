State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,380 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 79.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 208,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 120,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,218. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

