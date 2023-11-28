State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,406.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 913,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 208,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 457,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

