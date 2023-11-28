State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,648 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

