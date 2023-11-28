State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 41,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

