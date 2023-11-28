State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,791 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,810 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 473,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.