State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 872 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.1 %

FSLR stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,897. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.