LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 115,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,849. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

