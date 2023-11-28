State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.28 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $229.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

