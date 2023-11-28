State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,071 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Splunk by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $151.38. 438,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.