State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,224. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

