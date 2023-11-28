Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

