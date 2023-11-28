Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.48. 48,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

