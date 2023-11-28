WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in WNS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in WNS by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WNS Stock Down 0.5 %
WNS opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.
WNS Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WNS
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.