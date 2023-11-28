WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in WNS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in WNS by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in WNS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

