The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,953. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.40 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.92.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

