Huntington National Bank Acquires 267 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

