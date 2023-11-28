Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.