RB Global, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

RB Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

RB Global stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 42,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,764 shares of company stock worth $16,106,815. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RB Global by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

