Great-West Lifeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.55. 51,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,937. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$29.58 and a twelve month high of C$43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,238,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$2,729,415.00. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,238,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,400 shares of company stock worth $7,071,667. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

GWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

