Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRRTF shares. CIBC started coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

