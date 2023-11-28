Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

CJ stock remained flat at C$6.79 on Tuesday. 86,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,429. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Cardinal Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.737069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$134,000.00. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

