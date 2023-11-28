Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

