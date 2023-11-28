PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PTAL traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.38 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 271,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.95 and a beta of 1.99. PetroTal has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.01.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

