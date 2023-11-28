PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Performance
LON:PTAL traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.38 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 271,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.95 and a beta of 1.99. PetroTal has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.01.
About PetroTal
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.