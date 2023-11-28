The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allstate to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $136.99. 76,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,649. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

