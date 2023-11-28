Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 15,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,893. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

