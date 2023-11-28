15,095 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 53,007 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.