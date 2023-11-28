Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.5 %

DRH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,326. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.