Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,498 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 3,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

