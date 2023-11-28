Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,110,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 652,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 415,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 19,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,115. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

