Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 9,422 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 244,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 39,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

