Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 11,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

