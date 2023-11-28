Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 22,991 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 186,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

