Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,745 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BYM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 3,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.