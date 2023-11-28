Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWG. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 2,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,878. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

