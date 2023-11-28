LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,310 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 638.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 892,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 291,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

