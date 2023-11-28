6,870 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.4 %

OPCH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 41,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

