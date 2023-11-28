Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 34,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.