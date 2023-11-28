Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 162,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,747. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

