Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 18,551 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after buying an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 303,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,736. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

