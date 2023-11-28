Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 75,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,611. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

