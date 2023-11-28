Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Artemis Strategic Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Artemis Strategic Investment Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.