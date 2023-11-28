Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Artemis Strategic Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
Artemis Strategic Investment Profile
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Strategic Investment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.