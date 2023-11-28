1,891 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,149.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

