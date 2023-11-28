Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $868.00.

Cable One Stock Down 0.6 %

CABO stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,617. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.08. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.23 and a 52-week high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.