Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 12,298 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 38,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.